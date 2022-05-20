









Are you looking for a ring? You are outdated. The new frontier is nail jewelery. The idea comes from Colette Steckel, a Los Angeles-based designer who has launched a capsule collection for one of the trends they currently like best: nail art. But, instead of just painting her nails with new colors and patterns, Colette decided to take it a step further, with jewelry in 18-karat gold and precious stones, such as diamonds, sapphires and rubies.



These eight special rings are worn on the upper half of the finger, the one that covers the nail. But, in reality, they are not an invention these days. Both in ancient Egypt and during some past dynasties in China precious covers for nails, in metal or mother of pearl, were in use. To inspire Colette, however, was her daughter, Victoria, as she said, because nail art is very popular among young people. The finger tip rings are made with motifs that characterize the American Maison, such as stars, snakes and flowers.