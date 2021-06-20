ANELLI, vetrina — June 20, 2021 at 4:00 am

Contemporary art becomes a jewel with De Meo




Art, crafts, goldsmithing. Three words that run after each other and, at times, come together in the work of someone who does not chase fashions, but an idea. As in the case of Corrado De Meo, an artist and jeweler outside the box, who lives and works in Livorno (Italy). Even his professional career does not follow the usual patterns: he graduated in sociology, then he traveled all over the world and discovered the fascination of ethnic cultures. Until 2005, when a jewelery exhibition at Palazzo Medici Riccardi, in Florence in which he participates, marks the turning point: he decides to create jewelery-works.

Anello Tramonto a Shangai, tessuto, argento, ossido
Anello Tramonto a Shangai, tessuto, argento, ossido

Over time, his contemporary art sculptures transformed into brooches and rings have participated in various exhibitions. The Museo degli Argenti of Palazzo Pitti in Florence, in the permanent collection, houses one of his works. De Meo also participated in the Beijing International Jewelry Art Biennial in China and in the Dialoghi / Dialogues AGC-JJDA project in Tokyo. He uses the most diverse materials, from silver to polystyrene, from pearls to wood. Of course, they are not common jewels to wear, but perhaps to be observed.

Spilla in argento, cartapesta, pittura acrilica
Spilla in argento, cartapesta, pittura acrilica
Spilla in argento, legno, pittura acrilica
Spilla in argento, legno, pittura acrilica
Anello in polistirolo, argento, pennello, ossido
Anello in polistirolo, argento, pennello, ossido
Bracciale Piazza Affollata, in polistirolo, argento elettroformato, ossido
Bracciale Piazza Affollata, in polistirolo, argento elettroformato, ossido
Spilla in polistirolo, colori acrilici, ossido d'argento
Spilla in polistirolo, colori acrilici, ossido d’argento
Spilla in resina epossidica, pittura arilica, ossido di argento, perle
Spilla in resina epossidica, pittura arilica, ossido di argento, perle

Spilla in polisitorolo, vernice acrilica, perle, ossido d'argento
Spilla in polisitorolo, vernice acrilica, perle, ossido d’argento







