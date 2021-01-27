A Lot of star for Anita Ko











New jewels by Anita Ko, designer for Hollywood stars or for those who can afford it: her collections are not for everyone.

Anita Ko is a jewelry designer born in Los Angeles, where she lives and works. Since she has good creativity and works in the Hollywood star system area, she has many clients among the big names in the show business. Among the actresses and singers who have worn her jewels are Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whitley, Jennifer Lawrence, Cameron Diaz, Emma Watson, Miranda Kerr, Jessica Biel, Johnny Depp, Heidi Klum and Rihanna. And to say that Anita Ko is a new entry: she only founded her jewelry company in 2006, not even ten years ago. Her jewels focus heavily on the intense color of pink gold and on a myriad of diamonds that follow the path of the metal as if they were luxury studs. They can also be purchased online.



The jewelry style is modern, simple, geometric, immediate, luxurious, symmetrical, allusive. In the sense that in some cases it translates into jewels composed of a mosaic of diamonds, for example with a baguette cut, common shapes such as leaves, or a simple safety pin that turns into a single earring in gold and precious stones. In short, quite funny, without being bizarre, pleasant without being cloying. Perhaps this is the key to her success.

















