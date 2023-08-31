Bracciale in oro giallo e oro bianco con diamanti taglio brillante rotondi e zaffiri rosa
Yellow gold and white gold bracelet with round brilliant diamonds and pink sapphires

Capri bangles by Buccellati

In Buccellati‘s fine jewelry, bracelets occupy a special place. Now the Milanese maison which has become part of the Richemont group, launches a new edition of its Capri bangles, which are inspired by the Mediterranean colors of the Italian island located opposite Naples. There are six pieces in all, which use colored glazes to add the vivacity that characterizes Capri. The bracelets are unique pieces in the combination of stones and enamels and consequently have a high jewelery price, which starts around 200,000 euros.

Bracciale in oro giallo e oro bianco, con diamanti a goccia e diamanti taglio brillante rotondi
Bracelet in yellow gold and white gold, with pear-shaped diamonds and round brilliant-cut diamonds

The distribution is also exclusive: the Capri Bangles Special Edition can be purchased exclusively in the two Buccellati boutiques in Capri: the historic boutique on Via Camerelle, and at the brand new boutique inaugurated this year at the Hotel La Palma. Alternatively, it is necessary to contact the Maison through the website. Capri bracelets use the style that made the Italian brand famous. They are made of yellow and white gold, enamel, white and fancy diamonds, stones such as tourmalines or pink sapphires.

Bracciale in oro giallo e oro bianco con diamanti taglio brillante rotondi e zaffiri gialli
Bracelet in yellow gold and white gold with round brilliant-cut diamonds and yellow sapphires

Bracciale Capri, lato
Capri bracelet, side

Orecchini in oro giallo e pavé di diamanti
