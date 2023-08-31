Capri bangles by Buccellati

In Buccellati‘s fine jewelry, bracelets occupy a special place. Now the Milanese maison which has become part of the Richemont group, launches a new edition of its Capri bangles, which are inspired by the Mediterranean colors of the Italian island located opposite Naples. There are six pieces in all, which use colored glazes to add the vivacity that characterizes Capri. The bracelets are unique pieces in the combination of stones and enamels and consequently have a high jewelery price, which starts around 200,000 euros.



The distribution is also exclusive: the Capri Bangles Special Edition can be purchased exclusively in the two Buccellati boutiques in Capri: the historic boutique on Via Camerelle, and at the brand new boutique inaugurated this year at the Hotel La Palma. Alternatively, it is necessary to contact the Maison through the website. Capri bracelets use the style that made the Italian brand famous. They are made of yellow and white gold, enamel, white and fancy diamonds, stones such as tourmalines or pink sapphires.