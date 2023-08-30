Cours avec Vicenzaoro

Countdown to Vicenzaoro September (8-a2) and VO’Clock Privé (8-10). The event, as always, in addition to the presentation of the new collections, also reserves space for training moments for professionals in the gold and jewelery sector. Here is a summary of the most interesting events.



The analysis of market trends, between Made in Italy and international markets, will open the Vicenzaoro events on Friday 8 September at 11.30, with the presentation of Intesa Sanpaolo data in collaboration with Club degli Orafi Italia. Monday 11 September focus on exports and competitive positioning of the companies of the Vicenza goldsmith district of Confartigianato Imprese Vicenza, with the head of the Gold and Jewelery System Sara Ferretti, and Vladi Riva, head of the International Department.At Vicenzaoro we will take stock of the correct marketing strategies for the diamond market, and in particular one of the most debated topics in the sector, the difference between natural and lab-grown diamonds. The Gem Talk organized by Igi (Italian Gemological Institute) will talk about it on Sunday 10 September, providing the public with tools and indications for operating responsibly. Speeches by Luigi Cosma, president of the Italian Diamond Exchange, Thierry Silber, founder & CEO Madestones, and Daniel Nyfeler, managing director Gubelin Gem Lab Ltd, moderated by Loredana Prosperi, director of Igi Milano.On Sunday 10th, in collaboration with Cibjo – World Jewelery Confederation, Sara Yood, Deputy General Counsel, Jewelers Vigilance Committee, will dedicate a seminar to the protection of intellectual property as a fundamental asset in the jewelery and goldsmith industry. Moderated by Lisa Koenigsberg, Initiatives in Arts and Culture, the event is entitled Defending what’s yours: IP in the jewelry and watch industry and will illustrate the legal options in the event of theft or infringement of copyrights, patents and trademarks, on the of design as well as that of marketing.Empathy, listening, emotional intelligence, but also creativity and narrative ability are fundamental for those who, in the point of sale, weave a dialogue with end customers. Talking about the retailers’ perspective on Saturday 9 September, guest of Assogemme for the talk Humanity as a competitive advantage: the strategic role of independent jewelers, Carlo Bartorelli, president and sole director of Bartorelli 1882, one of the oldest and most important jewelry groups jewelers in Italy which manages, in addition to the Bartorelli multi-brand stores in Italy, also the Bulgari and Hublot single-brand boutiques in Forte dei Marmi and the brand new Jaeger-LeCoultre and Iwc openings by the end of 2023. A reflection that continues on Sunday too, with the Retail Talk by Federpreziosi Confcommercio focused on motivation, values and soft skills as strategic weapons for the jeweler. Among the guests Francesco Moser, multiple award-winning cycling champion.