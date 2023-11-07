Scavia is a historic jewelery brand in Milan. Founded in 1911, Scavia is one of the showcases that most coincide with the tradition of the Italian city, capital of design. Now the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum presents the exhibition The Golden Century of Scavia. A beauty that enchants, (8-12 November 2023). The exhibition also demonstrates a partnership between the House Museum and the jewelery house. Scavia’s business spans four generations. The Bagatti Valsecchi Museum, a late nineteenth-century building in neo-Renaissance style according to the taste of the brothers Fausto and Giuseppe, now owned by the Lombardy Region, is located in the so-called Fashion Quadrilatero of the city, like Scavia.



The jewelery Maison was founded by Domenico Scavia, a goldsmith, who moved from Valenza to Milan together with his wife Maria at the beginning of the twentieth century, with the idea of opening a jewelery laboratory, still active, in a building in Corso XXII Marzo . Her daughter Sara then continued her work, supported by her son Fulvio, standing out as one of the few leading women in the Italian goldsmith sector. Today the fourth generation of Scavia is represented by Fulvio and his son Alessandro, who brought a breath of innovation.



In the rooms of the Museum, some of the brand’s historic jewels are exhibited, in synergy with the permanent collection, alongside others of recent manufacture, the result of the creative flair of Fulvio Scavia and Alessandro Scavia. Like the Sandra Dia earrings, designed in 1988 for Elizabeth Taylor and which have now become iconic thanks to their unusual and fascinating shape. Or the blonde and black horn and gold necklace, a paradigm of the most classic cuts, the Due coni ring with two diamonds, thanks to which Fulvio Maria Scavia won the first Diamond International Award in 1976. In the exhibition there is no shortage of photographs of archive that traces a century of activity.

THE GOLDEN CENTURY OF SCAVIA

An enchanting beauty

8–12 November 2023

Bagatti Valsecchi Museum

Via Gesù, 5

20121 Milan

Opening hours:

Wednesday: 1pm-8pm

Thursday and Friday: 1pm-5.45pm

Saturday and Sunday: 10am-5.45pm

closed Monday and Tuesday

Ticket:

Full price: €12.00

Reduced and discounts: €9.00



