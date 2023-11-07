There are jewels that remain forever matched to those who wore them. This is the case of the choker that Audrey Hepburn sported in the final scene in the film Roman Holiday, one of the films that suggested to the world that Italians live la dolce vita (it’s not like that, but never mind). In any case, the pearl and sapphire necklace that the British actress wore on the set of William Wyler’s film (it was 1953) was auctioned online by Christie’s in the sale that lasts until November 16th.



The necklace is signed by Moric Fürst, a jeweler of Austro-Hungarian origin, but who moved to Turin (Italy) in 1850, and then opened jewelry stores in Rome, Genoa and Milan. After the war, Fürst was appreciated by royal families and Hollywood celebrities. In the film Audrey Hepburn played the part of a princess. Christie’s online auction includes another 272 lots, with jewels from famous houses such as Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier and Boucheron, precious stones and gold nuggets.

