Jewelery and avant-garde, the mix of Rome Jewelry Week. The third edition (6-15 October) of the event dedicated to contemporary, author’s, artist’s and historic gold jewelery is promoted by the Incinque Open Art Monti association, this year in collaboration with Municipality I – Rome center, and the collaboration of Vive-Vittoriano and Palazzo Venezia and the Municipality of Valenza. The event has numerous initiatives on the agenda, with the underlying theme Second Life, between technology and sustainable reuse.



The RJW event was conceived by the architect Monica Cecchini, director of the project, with the support of Giulia Silvia Ghia, councilor of Municipality I, and the consultancy of Barbara Brocchi, creative manager, illustrator, writer, designer and coordinator of the design department of the Ied-Roma jewel, by Bianca Cappello, teacher, historian and critic of jewellery, by Claudio Franchi goldsmith, silversmith, historian and art critic, and by Laura Astrologo Porché. Preview of the Rome Jewelry Week is the exhibition Beyond the Border – goldsmith and pictorial works of art by the artist Rocco Epifanio at the Casanatense Library (4-6 October).The exhibition Ri-Trovamenti. The jewel between Rome and Valenza includes the works of the Neo Roman School of contemporary jewelery and the Valencian goldsmith masters on display in the rooms of the Napoleonic Museum, anticipating what will be the second edition of the Valenza Jewelry Week in 2024. The exhibition is curated by Monica Cecchini and Claudio Franchi.