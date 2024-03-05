Jewelery and figurative arts at the Incinque Open Art Monti gallery in Rome. The space will host the Sinopie exhibition by Emiliano Alfonsi from 16 to 30 March as part of the Incinque Jewels project curated by Monica Cecchini. The objective is to make contemporary jewelery dialogue with other forms of art. The Sinopie project, curated by art historian Carmen Bellalba, was born as an itinerant project with the intention of being disseminated nationally among museums, exhibition spaces and places of culture. Alfonsi, born in 1980, creates his works using an ancient technique dating back to 1400, egg painting, for subjects that recall the Tuscan and Flemish Renaissance, but also the Pre-Raphaelites.



During the Sinopie exhibition period, the exhibition of the winner of the Rome Jewelry Week 2023, Francesco Ridolfi, will also be inaugurated on Thursday 21 March, who will compare himself with the creations of Emiliano Alfonsi and the other resident artists of Incinque Jewels. Ridolfi was selected as first place in the Incinque Jewels Award, with a Second Life theme, for his jewel Vite parallele. «Two parallel worlds, one natural and one artificial. A new horizon that opens up to many possibilities or an alienating destiny that will change us forever? On one side there is a beating heart that is linked to two roots of a tree, on the other a binary code and microchip. The two universes will probably coexist, only man will decide that”, explains the artist.



The works, some unpublished, by Emiliano Alfonsi will be on display and for Incinque Jewels the jewels of Myriam Bottazzi, Detailsdattimi, Chiara Fenicia, Claudio and Roberto Franchi, Angela Gentile, Emanuele Leonardi, Paolo Mangano, Maria Patrizia Marra, Matuta jewels, Maria Gaia Piccini, Anna Pinzari, Francesco Ridolfi, Simone Vera Bath and Lorella Verrillo.

