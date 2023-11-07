Diva, a word that in common language indicates a female pagan divinity, or a woman who, due to her own talents or in the feeling of a poet, rises above the others and, finally, also a singer or actress of great fame. There is, however, also another possibility: the Maison Diva Jewels of Mumbai, capable of making rings, brooches or bracelets divine. The creations of Diva Jewels are the fruit of the imagination and ingenuity of Rishi Mukesh Mehta: designer and artist capable of transforming an idea into incredibly complex jewels, outside the mold of traditional jewellery.



Behind the designer is the family company founded in 1995 by his father, the visionary artist Mukesh Mehta. Rishi’s path is therefore consistent with his story. The brand is also one of the few maisons capable of following both the design and sale of custom-made jewellery. All Diva Jewels creations are unique pieces, handmade, with brilliant-cut diamonds and rare stones. Each processing step is carried out internally in the company: an aspect that not only allows greater control of the quality of the jewel, but also significantly shortens times.



One of the characteristics of the Indian brand’s high jewelery consists not only in the aesthetic aspect, but also in the manufacturing techniques. For example, he prefers to add a dynamic element to jewels, with the en tremblant technique, that is, small moving parts, such as bird wings that can move. Examples of what the Maison is capable of achieving, such as the Dance of Brilliance collection, were presented at GemGenève.



