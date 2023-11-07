Spilla Scarlet Macao, collezione Song of nature. In oro rosa, diamanti zaffiri. Le ali sono mobili. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla Scarlet Macao, collezione Song of nature. In oro rosa, diamanti zaffiri. Le ali sono mobili. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The divine creations of Diva Jewels

Diva, a word that in common language indicates a female pagan divinity, or a woman who, due to her own talents or in the feeling of a poet, rises above the others and, finally, also a singer or actress of great fame. There is, however, also another possibility: the Maison Diva Jewels of Mumbai, capable of making rings, brooches or bracelets divine. The creations of Diva Jewels are the fruit of the imagination and ingenuity of Rishi Mukesh Mehta: designer and artist capable of transforming an idea into incredibly complex jewels, outside the mold of traditional jewellery.

Anello a due dita in oro rosa, diamanti, zaffiri, rubini, smeraldi
Two finger ring in rose gold, diamonds, sapphires, rubies, emeralds

Behind the designer is the family company founded in 1995 by his father, the visionary artist Mukesh Mehta. Rishi’s path is therefore consistent with his story. The brand is also one of the few maisons capable of following both the design and sale of custom-made jewellery. All Diva Jewels creations are unique pieces, handmade, with brilliant-cut diamonds and rare stones. Each processing step is carried out internally in the company: an aspect that not only allows greater control of the quality of the jewel, but also significantly shortens times.
Rishi Mukesh Mehta. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rishi Mukesh Mehta. Copyright: gioiellis.com

One of the characteristics of the Indian brand’s high jewelery consists not only in the aesthetic aspect, but also in the manufacturing techniques. For example, he prefers to add a dynamic element to jewels, with the en tremblant technique, that is, small moving parts, such as bird wings that can move. Examples of what the Maison is capable of achieving, such as the Dance of Brilliance collection, were presented at GemGenève.

Spilla Scarlet Macao indossata. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Worn Scarlet Macao brooch. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri blu. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Brooch in white gold, diamonds, blue sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Spilla in oro bianco, diamanti, zaffiri blu. Le ali si possono muovere. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Brooch in white gold, diamonds, blue sapphires. The wings can move. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Diva Jewels, alta gioielleria applicata a una calzatura
Diva Jewels, high jewelery applied to a shoe. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Spilla rotante in oro rosa, diamanti, zaffiri rosa, perla. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Rotating brooch in rose gold, diamonds, pink sapphires, pearl. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Anello in oro con diamanti e rubini, montato su un gambo a tubogas
Gold ring with diamonds and rubies, mounted on a gas tube shank. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Il retro dell'anello con il gambo a tubogas
The back of the ring with the gas tube shank. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Difa Jewels, anello a due dita Cherry Blossom, in oro rosa con diamanti, rubini, smeraldim zaffiri. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Diva Jewels, Cherry Blossom two-finger ring, in rose gold with diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Orecchini in giada e gocce di morganite
Previous Story

China in Milan with Michela Bruni Reichlin

Latest from alta gioielleria