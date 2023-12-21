Watch time returns from 19 to 23 January 2024: Vicenzaoro offers two spaces dedicated to watchmaking. The first is Time, reserved for operators, with multi-channel distribution, private labels and accessories, in an area within the space dedicated to jewelery (hall 1). The other space, open to the public, is Vo Vintage, and is dedicated to collectors and enthusiasts of vintage watches and jewellery, located in the foyer on the first floor of the Vicenza Fair (hall 8.1).



Time, according to the organizing company, Italian Exhibition Group, is a meeting point between producers and buyers, as is the case for jewellery. There will be 45 exhibitors present, including emerging brands, microbrands and start-ups linked to the world of contemporary watchmaking, but also private labels and accessories. Companies already present in previous editions return, such as Locman, Edox and U-Boat, which will present L. Kendall, a watch brand with origins dating back to London in 1742, recently acquired and revitalized by the group.Made in Italy are Venezianico and Out Of Order, as well as a selection of microbrands in collaboration with Watches Of Italy, a group which is an aggregation of Italian entrepreneurs in the watchmaking and accessories sector with brands such as Allemano, Mondia, Perseo and Orologi Inkwells. In the count, the presence of Swiss brands such as Maurice Lacroix rises to 33% (18% in 2023), and French brands such as Herbelin rise to 7%.VO Vintage, in its fifth edition, expects 22% more companies to be present compared to January 2023. The event also includes training meetings, seminars, talks, masterclasses and workshops. There will be experts such as the master watchmaker Giulio Papi, the teacher of mechanical and electronic watchmaking at the FHH Academy in Geneva Ugo Pancani, and Bruno Bergamaschi (Giorgione), founder of the Watchouse enthusiasts’ forum, as well as Watchpassion retailers and dealers such as Stefano Mazzariol , Maurizio De Angelis, Andrea Foffi and Elvio Piva.