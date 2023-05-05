Vhernier launches Calla in a single piece

Calla, a flower that has been blooming almost every spring for over 20 years and which, in any case, never withers. Also because the special variety of this flower is made of metal. Gold, to be exact. Calla’s design has made Vhernier famous, a maison that focuses entirely on style and research, on elaborate simplicity, on the difference from traditional jewellery. And for this reason, Vhernier periodically re-proposes new variants of this collection, which has now exceeded a hundred new interpretations. For 2023 it is the turn of Calla the One, an innovative jewel both in terms of shape and materials.



While the jewels of the Calla collection, which debuted in 1999, are composed of different elements that follow one another, in this new version the design lengthens and curves to give life to rings, necklaces and bracelets formed from a single piece. And this justifies the name of Calla the One, even if it is not easy to identify the new jewels with those of the traditional collection. The new pieces are in rose gold or white gold and white or black diamonds, also in a full pavé version.