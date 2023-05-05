Jewelry by Roberto Coin for the coronation of King Charles III

The coronation of King Charles of England has attracted the nobility to attend the ceremony. But surprisingly, one more princess was added to the guest list. It is Princess Flower, a collection by Roberto Coin which has been adapted in an ad hoc version for the royal event in London. The special edition of Princess Flower is due to the agreement with Frost of London, an elegant jewelery boutique with exclusive items of designers and own brands, as well as luxury watches and phones. The collaboration re-proposes the Roberto Coin collection with a new version of the design, renamed Roberto Coin Coronation, designed to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023.



The floral design of the jewels, originally inspired by details of Venetian architecture, is made of 18-karat gold, with intertwined gold threads forming each petal. The border is marked by lines of natural white diamonds and four amethysts are set inside the rings, earrings or bracelets, the color that characterizes the coronation symbol. The Princess Flower dedicated to the coronation of King Charles III was personally designed by Roberto Coin.