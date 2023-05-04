Mothers in Marrakech and Seville with Marco Bicego

Marco Bicego takes mothers on a trip. A precious tourism, to celebrate Mother’s Day in May. The Venetian brand offers the jewels of two collections, Marrakech, an ancient and fascinating city in Morocco, and Seville, the largest center of Andalusia, in Spain. The Marrakech Onde bracelet, for example, has the shape of a network of 18-karat yellow gold wires in a twisted spiral, created thanks to the exclusive craftsmanship of the coil, linked by elements in brilliant-cut diamond pavé. Also from the same collection, the Onde earrings are pendants in 18-karat yellow gold and embellished with a flower-shaped brilliant-cut diamond pavé.



The Siviglia collection is represented by an 18-karat yellow gold necklace, embellished with small ovals engraved by hand with the ribbed burin technique. The jewel mounts three pavé brilliant-cut diamonds, which give a touch of shine. The closure is adjustable. The rigid bracelet of the stella linea is in yellow gold, also engraved with a millerighe burin, and embellished with a pavé drop of brilliant-cut diamonds. This closure is also adjustable.