Fope still focuses on the combination or, if you prefer, on the contrast between different colors, an idea that he had already proposed with the Essentials collection in 2021. Now gold with two different colors is renewed in the Must Have line, where the classic design of the Venetian maison is combined with the mix of gold used for the flexible links of bracelets of different sizes and rings. Thicknesses and locking washers, in which a small white or black diamond is inserted, are Fope’s usual ones, but the extra touch is represented by the contrast of white and pink gold, or yellow with white or pink.



Must Have is, essentially, a selection of creations from the Vicenza brand (which, by the way, increased its turnover to 66.8 million euros in 2023, with profits unchanged at 10 million). The selection includes all the bracelets that use the Flex’it patent (which makes jewelery elastic and flexible) in their most essential version, but with a different effect.