Flagshipstore Fope in Ginza, Tokyo

Fope opens in Tokyo

Fope opens the first flagship store in Asia, in Ginza, Tokyo’s luxury shopping district. For the Venetian company, this is a record opening, given that it has been present on the Japanese market for only three years, which, as the president of Fope, Umberto Cazzola underlined, are marked by the covid and related lockdowns. The Fope store is on two levels, for a sales space of 100 square meters on the ground floor, plus an 89 square meter coffee point on the first floor, a single area designed to prolong the shopping experience while remaining open outside outside opening hours.

Interno del flagshipstore Fope a Tokyo
nterior of the Fope flagship store in Tokyo

Arched architecture and design have been designed with characteristics inspired by the Italian style: facade and cladding in light colors, white and two shades of green, and assembled in separate segments. The pyramid-shaped profiles recall historic Renaissance palaces. There are three separate areas within the Fope store, each with a distinct function. A showcase uses the double corner view. The sales floor is located in the central area, and a more intimate VIP room has been created inside, characterized by a mirrored ceiling. The new store joins other Fope flagship locations in Venice, London, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur and Isola Bella, a seasonal boutique on Lake Maggiore, Italy.

inaugurazione
Inauguration of the Fope store
Interno della boutique Fope
Interior of the Fope boutique
L'architettura privilegia la linea ad archi
The architecture favors the arched line
La scala porta al piano superiore dove si trova un coffee point
The staircase leads to the upper floor where there is a coffee point

