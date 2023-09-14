Jewels that want to look far away. The Venetian fashion house Fope launches new models from the Panorama collection. The diamond washers that surround the Flex’it extendable link, which allows you to add a closing mechanism, become added elements to personalize rings and bracelets. The jewels are offered in rose gold or white gold, in different combinations that are added to those already present in the catalogue.

New models also for the Vendôme – Black Diamond collection, launched in October 2021 as a men’s line. The black diamond characterizes the male version of the jewels derived from the corresponding collections intended for a female audience, always using the Flex’it system. Furthermore, Fope has decided to broaden its offering with some brand extensions. The perfume expert Bertrand Duchaufour created a fragrance specifically for the Maison defined as delicate and elegant but at the same time persistent and difficult to forget. It emanates floral notes, the freshness of cedar and Italian citrus fruits, the softness of freesia, the oriental appeal of incense and the sensuality of vanilla and musk. This is how the Eau 558 perfume, the 558 candle and the room fragrance (available in two sizes) were born. In 2023, an hourglass takes shape, which contains all the elements that represent Fope: the three colors of gold and the green sand that flows in 30 minutes.