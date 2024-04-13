Perlina in oro 9 carati e murrina
Murrine capsule collection for the Venice Art Biennale

The murrina is a colored glass object obtained with a special process born in Murano, an island opposite Venice. The technique is also used to create elements destined to become bijoux: multicolored glass beads, with figures inside that resemble small flowers, destined to become bracelets or to become pendants for necklaces. Amourrina, for example, is a brand that uses these glasses to create bijoux.

Bead with blue murrina

And on the occasion of the 60th Venice Art Biennale, Amourrina launches the capsule collection, For Art Lovers. It is a limited edition of 80 glass beads made in Murano with vintage murrine from the nineties with the iconic rosette design and mounted on gold-finished pendants. Ampourrina also decided to involve people active in the art world, such as artists, gallery owners, curators, collectors, lending their faces for a shooting in favor of the For Art Lovers campaign, shot by photographer Cristina Spagnolo with creative direction by Alessandra Cardone , with the aim of supporting artisanal savoir faire. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to the Committee for the Safeguarding of the Art of Venetian Glass Beads.

Venetian glass beads are a UNESCO heritage site, and Amourrina highlights the love at first sight for murrine, for glass processing, for the time spent and the know-how that make these stones more precious than precious stones.
Elisa Evangelisti, founder of Amourrina.

Necklace with murrina
Amourrina bracelet
Rio necklace by Amourrina

