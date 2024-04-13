The murrina is a colored glass object obtained with a special process born in Murano, an island opposite Venice. The technique is also used to create elements destined to become bijoux: multicolored glass beads, with figures inside that resemble small flowers, destined to become bracelets or to become pendants for necklaces. Amourrina, for example, is a brand that uses these glasses to create bijoux.



And on the occasion of the 60th Venice Art Biennale, Amourrina launches the capsule collection, For Art Lovers. It is a limited edition of 80 glass beads made in Murano with vintage murrine from the nineties with the iconic rosette design and mounted on gold-finished pendants. Ampourrina also decided to involve people active in the art world, such as artists, gallery owners, curators, collectors, lending their faces for a shooting in favor of the For Art Lovers campaign, shot by photographer Cristina Spagnolo with creative direction by Alessandra Cardone , with the aim of supporting artisanal savoir faire. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the collection will be donated to the Committee for the Safeguarding of the Art of Venetian Glass Beads.

Venetian glass beads are a UNESCO heritage site, and Amourrina highlights the love at first sight for murrine, for glass processing, for the time spent and the know-how that make these stones more precious than precious stones.

Elisa Evangelisti, founder of Amourrina.