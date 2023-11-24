Orecchini a forma di pesce, in oro 18k rodio nero 32.06 grammi, 6,43 ct rubino, zaffiro giallo 1.26 ct, 0,61 ct zaffiri, tzavorite 33 0,074 g, 2 giade 2,30 grammi, 0,09 grammi hauynites
Lydia Courteille, orecchini a forma di pesce, in oro 18k rodio nero 32.06 grammi, 6,43 ct rubino, zaffiro giallo 1.26 ct, 0,61 ct zaffiri, tzavorite 33 0,074 g, 2 giade 2,30 grammi, 0,09 grammi hauynites

Traveling with Lydia Courteille

Lydia Courteille is one of the most imaginative and refined creators. In her Parisian boutique the designer offers unique, elaborate jewels, often with a touch of irony. But Lydia Courteille is also an irrepressible traveller, curious about cultures, landscapes, stories, myths, fairy tales and folklore from all over the world. Indeed, it is precisely the long journeys across the borders of East and West that inspire her collections. The story and creations of Lydia Courteille are now the subject of a new biography written by expert gemologist Juliet Weir-de la Rochefoucauld, which also includes travel memories, with images taken by the designer.

A Jeweller’s Odyssey
The book A Jeweller’s Odyssey

It is no coincidence that the book is titled A Jeweller’s Odyssey (Acc Art Books, 224 pages, 56 euros), precisely to underline the adventurous path of discoverer of stories to tell, but also of characters, such as the French empress Marie Antoinette, to which the designer has dedicated a collection, or of passions, as in the jewels dedicated to the theme of seduction.
Alcune pagine del libro A Jeweller’s Odyssey
Some pages of the book A Jeweller’s Odyssey

Alcune illustrazioni del libro A Jeweller’s Odyssey
Some illustrations from the book A Jeweller’s Odyssey

Lydia Courteille. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Lydia Courteille. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Beauvince Burma Floral Suite (79.44 ct Diamonds & Rubies) in White Gold
Previous Story

Diamonds and fantasy with Beauvince

Yoko London, Aurora necklace
Next Story

The Northern Lights by Yoko London

Latest from news