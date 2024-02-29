After Milan, London and New York, Alviero Martini 1A Classe’s navigator points to Via Condotti, a Roman street and temple of shopping. The affordable accessories and jewelery brand offers a line in steel, IP gold steel and IP rose gold steel made up of necklaces, bracelets and earrings with contrasting mother-of-pearl and metal details. The collection is characterized by a minimal design that enhances details. The main element of the line is a round mother-of-pearl pendant with a metal border, which features the 1C monogram in relief in the centre. Combined with a heart engraved with the 1A Classe logo and a charm with crystals, it creates interesting combinations.



The long necklaces in steel (39 euros) and IP gold steel (49) focus on a mother-of-pearl pendant combined with the heart-shaped detail with the 1A Classe logo on the side. They match the mother-of-pearl button earrings with 1C monogram in the steel version (29) and steel with IP gold treatment (39). The bracelets feature the central elements of the line in different compositions. In the first model the mother-of-pearl button, the heart with the 1A Classe logo and the button with crystals hang from a thin steel chain (39), in the groumette knit proposal the three charms are mounted on a rose gold IP chain (49). All necklaces and bracelets feature a custom adjustable clasp.