The strange surprises of Aureafollia











Uli Perner, German with Bohemian parents, with a great-grandfather which was goldsmith in Prague, chose Torino to design and produce highly prized jewels to Turin good middle-class, and not only. Uli, together with partner Anna has created a few years ago Aureafollia (the word mean a gold madness) , workshop in which the two work gold, platinum, silver, palladium, “We have familiar with the precious metals in the strictest meaning of this expression”, they explain.



“The deep knowledge of the materials becomes compared with the characteristics and design flexibility. We like to try, test, use and to combine different materials to create jewelry that are small projects that look to architecture, art and nature. ” The results are sometimes surprising forms of jewelry. In addition to the metal, however, the jewelry can also use diamonds, pearls, stones, natural mineral, or unorthodox materials. All is a mixture of jewelry and a kind of eccentricities. Or Aureafollia, in fact. Lavinia Andorno















