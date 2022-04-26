









Black and pink, a fascinating combination. Strong and sensual colors at the same time, in harmony with spring. Messika presents a new extension of the Lucky Move Color collection. Launched in 2020, it is inspired by medallions and talismans, with the use of mother-of-pearl, lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, onyx, carnelian and ziricote wood. The collection includes necklaces, bracelets and rings. For 2022, the Maison created and directed by Valérie Messika has therefore introduced the combination of onyx with pink gold, with a contrast that enhances the sparkle of diamonds (one or three according to the jewels).



While onyx is an intense stone, a symbol of strength and self-confidence, rose gold is soft, seductive and romantic. I designed these new jewels, like today’s women, who are no longer afraid to assert themselves on a daily basis, while maintaining their femininity.

Valérie Messika

Valérie Messika

The two colors, according to the Maison, also symbolize the union of two opposites, such as Yin and Yang, antagonistic yet complementary forces. Furthermore, onyx is also undeniably a fashion color, which stands out on skin tones.













