Minù in blue











Who ever said that the color of the female gender is pink? They are old conventions. And if you are not convinced, ask Minù, intended as the sparkling brand of the Maison of Valenza Giovanni Ferraris, which is aimed at an audience of young, busy women, and perhaps not overly attentive to the rules of tradition. For them, in fact, Minù offers MyBlue an entire collection marked by the color of the sea, as can be understood starting from the name. A shade that is also that of topaz with London Blue, perhaps the most famous shade of this gem.



The MyBlue collection is offered in two symmetrical versions, in white gold or rose gold, with the addition of small diamonds to enrich the jewels. Blue topaz is present on all the pieces in the collection, including an almost infinite series of rings with the variant of one, two or three stones and the variously intertwined stem. In addition, the MyBlue collection also includes necklaces and earrings, always with the same characteristics.

















