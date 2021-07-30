









Vicenzaoro wants to go back to business as usual. He wants to leave the annus horribilis 2020 behind and return to breathe (with the Green Pass and Safe Travel rightly needed to enter). Result: Italian Exhibition Group, the company that organizes Vicenzaoro (10-14 September) announces that an edition in the name of normality is expected. That is, with many exhibitors present: booked, anticipates Ieg, there are over 700 exhibiting brands. And, news that makes everyone breathe a sigh of relief, the Icon community, that is the space that will host the most prestigious brands, is sold out.



We look forward to Vicenzaoro because it is an opportunity to show our jewels to new potential international buyers and the sector press. An expected face-to-face meeting with great relational and business value.

Jerome Favier, CEO of Damiani Group

Damiani has announced that it will present the novelties of the Minou collection at Vicenzaoro. In addition, an exclusive interpretation of the Mimosa collection in white gold, diamonds and sardonic cameo will be exhibited. Salvini, also part of the Damiani group, will present the news of the Link collection and Bliss, another brand of the Valenza stable, will show new variants of the Rugiada and Regal collections.Furthermore, among the big brands present there will be Roberto Coin, Fope, Crivelli. Gismondi 1754, Annamaria Cammilli, Nanis, Giovanni Ferraris, Davite & Delucchi, Vendorafa and Picchiotti. Fabergè foretold the Centenary Egg, handmade in yellow gold, weighs 10 kilograms and is inspired by the first imperial egg of 1885. The jewel commemorates the anniversary of the death of Peter Carl Fabergé. Among the foreign brands, the German Stenzhorn, the Dutch Tirisi, the Lebanese Yeprem, specialized in high-end diamond-based and large-sized jewelery, Akillis, Yoko London are confirmed.