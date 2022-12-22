









For sale is a piece of jewelery owned and worn by Princess Diana. Sotheby’s is putting it up for auction. The jewel will be auctioned off at the auction house’s annual Royal and Noble auction (January 6-18), which features an eclectic collection of exceptional objects and heirlooms of aristocratic provenance. Not just jewellery, furniture, ceramics, decorative objects and more are on sale. But the jewel that belonged to the princess will be guided to attract attention. This is the Atallah cross, owned by the former group managing director of Asprey & Garrard, the late Naim Attallah.



According to Ramsay Atallah, son of Naim and current owner of the cross, Princess Diana was a friend of the family: King Charles’ ex-wife often visited him in the historic Garrard shop in Regent Street, where his office was located, and asked borrowed the pendant on several occasions. The cross, which has a Renaissance design, is made of gold, silver, amethyst and diamonds and was worn by Diana on several occasions, as evidenced by the photographs that portray her. For example, at a benefit ball for Birthright, the women’s health organization of which she became patron in 1984, where the cross was attached to a long pearl necklace.