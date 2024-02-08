2023 was a golden year for Pandora jewelry. The economic results of the largest jewelry group in the world indicate an organic growth of +8%, better than forecasts of 5-6%, with growth on a like-for-like basis and exchange ratios of 6%, while the expansion of the network brought growth of 4%. Revenues have therefore increased, but so has profitability. Gross margin improved to 78.6%, an increase of 2.3% compared to the previous year. The EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) margin remained at 25.0%, while the profit-to-share value ratio rose to a record high of 55.5 Danish crowns. In short, the financial data are positive.

According to the company, the Christmas period was particularly positive and organic growth rose by 12%: in Europe +5%, in the United States +10%, and even better in the rest of the world with +16%. Thanks, says the company, to the strategy called Phoenix, of which the first chapter has been closed, with continuous investments in the brand which have favored large-scale growth in all collections. The launch of the new Christmas campaign Loves, Unboxed proved to be a hit. The company also completed the transition to recycled gold and silver a year early.

And 2024? Pandora is aiming for another year of solid growth, even if the macroeconomic climate is less favorable. The initial guidance for 2024 foresees organic growth of 6-9% and an EBIT margin of around 25%. Growth in the first part of the year is in single digits.