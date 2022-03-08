









In a few days, adhesions to the fourth edition of GemGenève (5-8 May, Palexpo in Geneva) have risen from 120 to 160. This was announced by the organizers of the event dedicated to jewels and gems, Thomas Faerber and Ronny Totah. In terms of participation, American exhibitors are the most numerous, followed by exhibitors from Switzerland, Israel, Germany, Hong Kong, Belgium, France, Thailand, India and Italy. In addition, there will be companies from the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Sri Lanka, Japan and, finally, Austria. A perhaps unexpected success for what was born as a niche fair, an alternative to the more famous (and expensive) Baselworld.



After the success of the November 2021 edition – The Challenging Edition, we committed to continuing our mission with the same intention to bring together the best of what is being produced in the field of jewellery and precious stones.

Thomas Faerber

79.82% of the exhibitors present in 2021 returned. And more than 45 exhibitors are taking part in GemGenève for the fourth time. Another 20, however, will be present for the first time, such as Claudia Hamann Edelstein, Constantin Wild, La Galerie Parisienne and even larger family companies such as Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd and Takat Gems.