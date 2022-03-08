









Fawaz Gruosi takes the catwalk. Or rather, not really him, but his jewels. The designer, who after having founded de Grisogono now works with his brand, has landed at Paris Fashion Week to collaborate with a fashion designer and, at the same time, present the new Enlaced and Silhouette collections. The fashion brand is Mônot, launched in 2019 by Lebanese designer Eli Mizrahi. The fantasy and refined compositional technique of Fawaz Gruosi enhanced Mônot’s dresses for the autumn-winter 2023 season, which include a little black dress and a three-piece dress. But we are interested in jewels: on this occasion you will find images relating to the Parisian event, in the next few days we will talk about the two collections individually.



I have always found inspiration in the innate qualities of women Their silent power and their instinctive ability to connect.

Fawaz Gruosi

Model Isabeli Fontana wore a bracelet from the Colorissima collection and Floris earrings. Charlbi Dean is wearing the elegant Fantasy earrings. For Jessica Aïdi Verratti the earrings of the Colorissima line, as well as for Olivia Frances Culpo, while Addison Rae was given the Enlanced ring.In summary, the Enlanced collection is inspired by the ancient symbol of the love knot that resonates across so many cultures and includes a set of eight rings. The Fantasy line combines a dose of abstraction with the tradition of oversized 1960s chains, for a jewelry collection that defies all categorization, with elongated oval-shaped organic rings of dissimilar dimensions and contours, slightly triangular, in ceramic and gold. The Colorissima collection conveys feelings of freedom and celebration (which Fawaz Gruosi knows well) and, of course, focuses on color, with spectacular gems.