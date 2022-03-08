









There aren’t many jewelry jewelers who start with cufflinks. Begüm Kireoglu, a refined designer from Istanbul with her brand Begum Khan, is perhaps a unique case. She was born into a family of Ottoman art collectors. And from the legacy of the ancient empire that controlled much of the Mediterranean, she drew inspiration for her bright, colorful, creative jewelry. Her experience is also very special: after studying economics in Istanbul and management of luxury brands in Milan, she moved to China, in Shanghai, where she completed a master’s degree in Chinese culture and art. Her thesis concerned the market and trends in the world of luxury in China: a study that she convinced her was to propose accessories for men, cufflinks.

With her first pair of custom cufflinks for her brother’s wedding in 2012, she also launched her own brand, Begum Khan. After five years, she has extended her proposal to women’s jewelery, with particular attention to earrings, but not only. Everything is made in the Istanbul atelier and handcrafted by artisans. Nature, for example animals, is one of the sources of inspiration for Begüm Kireoglu, who to make the earrings, which he also sells online, uses gold-plated bronze, with cubic zirconia or roots of precious and semi-precious stones, such as emerald or the peridot.













