Third jewelery collection for Desigual. It is a series of pieces plated in 18k gold or sterling silver, designed by Gala Meyer, founder of the Zalio brand and daughter of the founder of the Catalan brand, Thomas Meyer. The unconventional design is one of the characteristics of the jewels, sold on the online site of the fashion brand and in eight points of sale: in the Desigual flagship stores in Madrid (Preciados, 25) and in Barcelona (Plaça de Catalunya, 9), as well as, again in Barcelona, in the shops of Carrer de l’Argenteria, Passeig del Mare Nostrum and T1 of the Airport, as well as in Ibiza. The collection will also be available in some stores outside of Spain: in Paris in rue des Rosiers (Le Marais) and in rue Bonaparte (Rive Gauche).



The collection consists of rings, earrings, pendants, chokers and bracelets. With two predominant motifs: hearts and flowers, but reinterpreted. As in the previous collection, some pendants are hung on organza ribbons, black in this series. Others however, on this occasion, hang from long cords, also black. Not only. The jewels are designed for a use that is not always conventional. For example, they are also worn as if they were a belt.It was Thomas Meyer who fostered her daughter’s talent as a jewelry designer and encouraged her to develop a first full collection for the brand. Very classic jewelry elements also appear in this third collection, such as the links that make up a chain. Gala Meyer graduated in Visual Arts at Bennington College in Vermont (USA) and began experimenting with jewelery during motherhood and created her own brand, Zalio. For the production of the pieces and images of the third jewelry collection, the designer once again worked closely with the product specialists and the Desigual marketing team.