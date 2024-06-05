Gismondi 1754 does an encore and wins again at the Couture in Las Vegas. Thanks to the Phoenix necklace, an exceptional production of high jewelery inspired by the creature linked to Egyptian and Greek mythology, a jewel with over 100 carats of diamonds and with a geometry reminiscent of the leaves of Latimer palms. The award was received by the CEO and creative director, Massimo Gismondi, in the Best in diamonds above $40K section. To create the Fenice necklace it took over 500 hours with a team of master jewelers who gave life to the precious Made in Italy necklace, hand-set with over 100 carats of diamonds in the Genoa atelier.

“I am truly honored to be recognized for this exceptional creation which was a work of passion and determination. It represents the possibilities of interpreting the future in a complex and unique multi-dimension of form with its movements”

Massimo Gismondi, Creative Director and CEO of Gismondi 1754



Massimo Gismondi built the necklace around an exceptional stone, a 5.05 carat white pear shaped D Color diamond. Two strands of diamonds, round and pear shaped, secure the necklace and the same number from the central stone along the décolleté, representing both the feathers and the leaves of the palm tree. Deliberately disordered, there are 38 feathers and branches, positioned at different lengths and directions. The jewel measures over 15 centimeters and is set with over 64 carats of pear shaped diamonds and 31 carats of round diamonds.

Massimo Gismondi was fascinated by the Latimer palm leaves during a family holiday in St. Barths. The leaves represented to the designer the images of the Phoenix with its mythological descriptions and incredible plumage. Before the resplendent rising, according to mythology, each Phoenix chooses a beautiful and secluded place where she weaves her nest preparing for the cycle of death and resurrection.