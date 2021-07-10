









New jewels by Anabela Chan, with stones created in the laboratory next to the natural ones ♦ ︎

According to an analysis by research firm Knight Frank, who developed the Luxury Investment Index, colored gemstones outperformed the wider jewelry market. So much so that a special edition of the Index that measures the consumption of luxury has been dedicated to the performance of these stones. Emeralds, rubies and sapphires seem to have conquered a place in the heart of those who can buy them. And who can’t?

Well now, the alternative is the stones created in the laboratory, with an indistinguishable appearance compared to natural gems. Unless they are checked in a gemology lab, of course. This consideration is the one that drove London designer Anabela Chan years ago to create jewels that have the imagination and the elaboration of high-end ones, but using synthetic stones. The price, in this way, remains below the threshold of 3,000 euros, often even below 2,000 euros, but with an exceptional yield. Not only: Anabela Chan also uses vermeil, meaning gold plated silver. But, surprisingly, sometimes you will also find natural gems, such as peridot, next to the laboratory stones. Here are some of the news from Anabela Chan.

Her latest Marmaid’s Tale collection is inspired by the mythological fish-women, as protectors of the sea. They are ocean-inspired jewels, made with waste metals, such as recycled aluminum and laboratory stones. The collection also aims to help restore ocean ecosystems: each Mermaid’s Tale jewel purchased translates into 100 mangrove trees planted, which is equivalent to 100 tons of CO₂ less thanks to tree photosynthesis.













