









Francesca Mo, Milanese architect and designer, presents the new jewelry collections for summer 2021. The sea and its poetic connections are among the fixed points of her creations, like the series of jewels with frosted glass like those found on the beach (when there is no plastic). Only For You is the name of a new series of rings, bracelets and pendants in which the stones are protected inside the jewel. The jewels are in bronze, silver and gold, which enclose natural or synthetic stones. A plate fixed to the main body of the jewel through a tiny mechanism, allows the partial opening or total closure of classic or black diamonds, natural or synthetic rubies and sapphires, cubic zirconia. Prices range from 340 to 900 euros for rings with diamond, sapphire or natural ruby.



On the contrary, another line, Hover, shows the stones in their entirety. In this case, exposed stones and pearls are set in a simple metal band. Prices: ring in 18 carat gold with synthetic ruby ​​or zircon 400 euros, in 18 carat gold and mossanite 900 euros, in bronze and cubic zirconia 220, in bronze and pearl 220.