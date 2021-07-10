









Traveling with jewels: 10 ideas how to avoid theft of your rings, earrings, necklaces, bracelets … ♦ ︎

All women want to take some jewelry with them when they travel. It can be a simple wedding ring, maybe a pair of earrings, a necklace. Or, perhaps, many others: on the other hand, when you are on vacation, you also want to spend some fun evening, in which to show off the best, isn’t it? But there is a problem: you risk that somebody steals your jewelry.

Trains, airports, cars, hotels, holiday homes that are not too protected: there are many opportunities that can favor a theft. But, fortunately, you can avoid the danger if you follow any suggestions.

Plane. Never embark the jewels with the baggage placed in the hold of the airplane: unfortunately, the theft of the contents of the suitcases happens more frequently than you think. Put the jewels in your hand luggage, and if you store it in the overhead hatbox, keep an eye on it.

Car. It seems trivial, but there are those who abandon jewels in cars, obviously in a suitcase, to go and drink a cappuccino or to satisfy their hygienic needs. It is precisely the unattended cars of those who are traveling to be prey to thieves. If you are traveling keep the jewelry in a small backpack that you can close well and take it with you when you exit the car.

Hotel. Thefts in hotel rooms are frequent. Read the sign that is often found in hotel facilities: “The management is not responsible for the loss or theft of objects left unattended”. In some countries, however, the law provides for compensation formulas. In Italy, for example, if someone steals a jewel in your hotel room, you are entitled to compensation that covers the value up to a maximum limit of 100 times the rate you paid for the room. In short: multiply by 100 what you paid for the room it is the maximum you can get as compensation. Of course you must prove that you have brought the jewels with you and that they have actually been stolen. If, instead, you entrust the jewels directly to the hotel, which will keep them in your safe, you will be safe. And, in the event of theft, you can get full compensation for their value.

Ship. If you have decided to give yourself a cruise you will less risk: it is more difficult for a thief to be able to steal your jewelry. Difficult, but not impossible. Also in this case, as in a hotel, it is safer to entrust your valuables to the custody of the company: on board, there is always safe for this very reason.

Clothing. Needless to hide the dangers: not all the places you visit are safe in the same way. And tourists are always the favorite prey for a robbery. If you find yourself walking on the street, avoid displaying your jewelry like in a fashion show. Hide the necklace under the shirt or dress, do not wear eye-catching rings or earrings that attract attention. Reserve your jewels to the spectators who can admire them, not to those who can steal them from you.

Beach. The sea is a friend of women, the sand is an enemy of jewels. Hands up who doesn’t know some woman who has lost a ring or a pair of earrings in the sand. Do not bring precious jewels to the beach if you do not also have those who can keep them, perhaps entrusting them to the manager of the structure, if you are in a paid area and organized. Also, avoid leaving them in your bag when you go swimming. By the way, sea water is not good for jewelry.

Pack. A good idea, if you have to carry a jewel from one place to another, is to pack it with something unattractive, such as a newspaper. It’s hard to imagine that a ring or a pair of earrings is hidden inside that package. Furthermore, the card will prevent the jewels from being scratched during transport.

Theft Protection. Well, maybe you don’t know, but there are also portable anti-theft systems. For example, a battery-powered alarm with a 110-decibel siren. Its operation is simple: it has a plastic tab inserted in the slot on the device, which disables the acoustic alarm. The siren is activated when, following a tear, for example, a snatch, the tongue comes out of the slot. It can be used to protect against theft of bags, briefcases, luggage.

Social networks. Does anyone still doesn’t use Facebook, Instagram or other social networks? Maybe. But if you use social networks remember not to give directions while you are traveling. But this time for not to have thieves in your home.













