Vibrant color watches and ultra low price. They are those of the new Rare collection by Opsobjects. The timepieces have a rectangular case and faceted glass that plays with colour. The line consists of a single model declined in ten colors, from shades of blue and pink, to yellow, up to gray and black and white. The case of the Rare collection measures 22×27 millimeters and is in transparent plastic with a steel case back. Two particularities that give the timepieces a precious aspect, the faceted glass inspired by the emerald cut. Cubic zirconia are set on the dial to indicate the hours.



The dial always takes up the color of the case and strap. The hands are in natural steel or gold color for hours, minutes and seconds. The brand logo is at 6 o’clock and the writing OPS! at 12 o’clock. The straps of the Rare, Ops! they are in colored silicone with a pin buckle. Water resistant to 50 meters, the watches in the Opsobjects Rare Collection line are powered by a Japanese quartz movement.OPS!WATCHES RARE COLLECTIONMovement: quartzCase: in transparent plastic, 22 x 27 mm and faceted glass back in steel, 22 x 27 mm and faceted glass.Dial: colored with indexes with stones, logo icon at 6 o’clock and OPS writing at 12 o’clockColored silicone strap with pin closure. Water resistance: 5 atmPrice: 44 euros