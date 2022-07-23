









The essential oils of aromatherapy combined with bracelets, necklaces and rings from the Californian company Anavia ♦ ︎

Aromatherapy is a practice of the category of alternative medicine that has many followers. Although the real effectiveness of smelling aromas is discussed and questionable (and is not considered medical by doctors), the idea fascinates a good number of people. In fact, a market of essential oils was born for aspiring sniffers. And, in any case, a good smell can be pleasant regardless of the supposed effect on the body.



Those who follow the practice of aromatherapy usually use diffusers and spry. The Californian company Anavia has therefore decided to transform these instruments to spread aromas in bijoux. Nothing precious: they are bracelets, rings, necklaces, bracelets with enameled steel pendants. But they are designed to contain the drops of essential oils necessary for aromatherapy. Drops that are sold together with bijoux, available in 300 different combinations.



Each jewel-diffuser includes 12 spare pads in synthetic felt in different colors that are reusable, washable and highly absorbent. Essential oils can be reapplied to the diffuser throughout the day, for an endless sniff.













