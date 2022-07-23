









Pandora rings for everyone. The Danish company has become famous for its charm bracelets. But for years it has been offering all kinds of jewels. Pandora rings have thus conquered many fans, who identify in the brand’s proposals a reasonable compromise between quality and price. Pandora rings rarely exceed 50 euros and only a few types arrive (at the moment) at 89 euros. Furthermore, Pandora rings are made with simple and transparent materials: silver, in some cases 14 carat gold plated, and cubic zirconia, the synthetic stone that is commonly used in place of less precious crystals or expensive diamonds. The choice of Pandora rings is very wide, as evidenced by this review of models.

Sparkling Wish Heart Ring

It is hand finished and has 14 karat gold plating. The heart shape is inserted into a V. Small colorless cubic zirconia stones decorate the heart and the top of the band. Price: 69 euros.



Love Pandora ME ring

This Love open ring is part of the Pandora ME line. It is hand finished, with 14k rose gold plating. The word love is written in italics and becomes the band of the ring. Pandora’s note is important: do not try to change the shape of the open band because you would damage the ring. Price: 49.00 euros.



This is also part of the Pandora Me line. But, instead of love, it is inspired by Paradise. The ring is 925 sterling silver and the word Angel, written in italics, becomes the band of the ring. Price: 39.00 euros.

Angel Wings Ring

Always of heavenly inspiration, the sparkling Angel Wings ring. It is decorated with a brilliant cut pink crystal that adds an extra pop of color. Price: 49.00 euros.



Among the many Pandora rings there is also a place for this one dedicated to the popular Disney character of Minnie. It is 925 sterling silver and decorated with a large cubic zirconia stone in the center, with two smaller stones to the side. Price: 59.00 euros.If you want to stay on the classic side, here is the solitaire ring from the Pandora Timeless collection: it has a heart-shaped cubic zirconia stone in the center with the Pandora logo engraved inside. Price: 59.00 euros.You don’t have to wait for Mother’s Day to give her a ring. Or to wear it and show your affection for her. The Mom heart and pavé ring is in 925 sterling silver, with three brilliant-cut cubic zirconia stones set in beads. Inside there is the Love You Forever engraving. Price: 49.00 euros.Romantic ring with two colorless heart-shaped cubic zirconia stones juxtaposed at different angles. The stem of the ring is decorated with half a row of pavé and is connected asymmetrically to the two hearts. Price: 89.00 euros.The ring is decorated with three large cubic zirconia stones and a pavé of smaller stones. The three interconnected rings represent (perhaps) the united family, or whatever you want. Price: 89.00 euros.