The precious carats by Luca Carati




The collections by Luca Carati, Maison di Valenza, which continues the tradition of great craftsmanship jewelery ♦

In Valenza and around the jewelry is the queen: the area is teeming with companies able to make their mark in the world of jewelry. As Luca Carati, Italian jewelery company founded in 1988, as always by the initiative of a skilled artisan which is grew over the years and determined to build on his experience. Now the brand of Piedmont propose a jewelry that is born and ends entirely within the walls of the company. And what is capable to do the Maison you can see in the images of some of her jewelry.

Bracciale Piuma in oro bianco e diamanti taglio brillante
Luca Carati is keen to stress his own stylistic identity, however, it lies in the tradition consisting of working gold, precious stones and delicate architecture capable of enhancing the colors of gemstones and metal shine. An example is the Plié collection, with a pendant that transforms into a ovoid shape that opens to reveal a three-dimensional flower. It is not simple to implement, but it demonstrates the desire to create an innovative object, preserving the beauty of a jewel. Margherita Donato
Anello della collezione Piuma, oro bianco e diamanti
Collier della collezione Piuma, oro bianco e diamanti
Anello in oro rosa 18 carati, malachite, onice nero e diamanti
Orecchini in oro bianco 18 carati, lapislazzulo, zaffiri e diamanti
Pendente art déco in oro bianco e diamanti
Collana art déco in oro bianco e diamanti colore G
Orecchini in oro rosa e diamanti Luca Carati
Orecchini Sakura in oro bianco, zaffiri e diamanti
Anello floreale in oro rosa, zaffiri rosa e diamanti
Anello Sakura in oro bianco e diamanti
