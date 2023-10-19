Collana in titanio e pavé di diamanti
Collana in titanio e pavé di diamanti

New Eclipse with Vhernier

The eclipse returns, but it cannot be seen in the sky and is not caused by the moon obscuring the sun. To see the Eclisse just enter a shop in Vhernier. The eclipse, which in astronomy is an event caused by any celestial body that comes between a light source, for example the moon between the sun and the Earth, is also the name of a historic collection of the jewelry brand devoted to design. Now the Eclisse collection, which in the shape of successive hemispheres is inspired by Brancusi’s sculptures, is proposed again with new combinations in a series Endless of jewels made up of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

Anello Eclisse in oro bianco, pavé di diamanti
Eclisse ring in white gold, pavé diamonds

But not only. The new pieces of the Eclisse collection, which in its design takes up the concept of an illuminated surface as used in astronomical representations, are also offered in different materials. In addition to the classic rose gold, with or without pavé diamonds, the jewels are presented in the white gold and diamonds variant, in rose gold and titanium, or in titanium and diamonds. The result is brilliant, nothing in this Eclipse remains in the shadow.

Bracciale in titanio e oro rosa
Titanium and rose gold bracelet
Collana in oro bianco e pavé di diamanti
Necklace in white gold and pavé diamonds
Collana in oro rosa
Rose gold necklace
Orecchini in oro bianco e diamanti
White gold and diamond earrings
Orecchini in titanio e pavé di e diamanti
Earrings in titanium and pavé and diamonds

Lavorazione di gioielleria nell'atelier Roberto Coin
Collana e orecchini indossati
