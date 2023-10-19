The eclipse returns, but it cannot be seen in the sky and is not caused by the moon obscuring the sun. To see the Eclisse just enter a shop in Vhernier. The eclipse, which in astronomy is an event caused by any celestial body that comes between a light source, for example the moon between the sun and the Earth, is also the name of a historic collection of the jewelry brand devoted to design. Now the Eclisse collection, which in the shape of successive hemispheres is inspired by Brancusi’s sculptures, is proposed again with new combinations in a series Endless of jewels made up of rings, earrings, necklaces and bracelets.

But not only. The new pieces of the Eclisse collection, which in its design takes up the concept of an illuminated surface as used in astronomical representations, are also offered in different materials. In addition to the classic rose gold, with or without pavé diamonds, the jewels are presented in the white gold and diamonds variant, in rose gold and titanium, or in titanium and diamonds. The result is brilliant, nothing in this Eclipse remains in the shadow.