Third appointment, now a classic, with the Jewelery Summit in Arezzo. Also this year, the Italian Exhibition Group (a company that also organizes Vicenzaoro and Oroarezzo) has put on the agenda for December 1st, together with the Municipality of Arezzo, the Chamber of Commerce of Arezzo-Siena and Arezzo Fiere e Congressi, a talk on the jewelery system and Italian goldsmithing: the goldsmith district in Tuscany is the largest in Europe. Subject of the meeting: supply chain and market dynamics, opportunities and challenges such as the need to guarantee sustainability and continuity to the sector. With a focus on young people: the gold sector attracts few.



2023 is still one of growth for companies linked to the processing of precious metals and jewellery, but there is a slowdown, linked to the general situation of the economy: exports of Italian gold, silver and jewelery still marked +15, 3% in the first half of 2023. And Tuscany leads the exporting regions with +13.5% and a 35% share of the national total. Furthermore, Arezzo is in first place among the goldsmith districts with a +5.6% compared to 2022.