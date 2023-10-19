Among Marco Bicego’s most successful jewelry collections, Marrakech occupies a special place. For this reason, the collection is periodically re-proposed with new pieces or with modifications that update the design. This is the case of Marrakech Coil, which is re-proposing the collection in the 2023 version. They are jewels that the founder of the Venetian Maison is particularly fond of not only because over the years they have been among the customers’ favorites, but also for the history linked to the birth of this processing. The idea of jewelery made with a spiral of gold wire was born by chance, over 20 years ago, when a machine in the family business dedicated to gold processing jammed, producing (by mistake) a long wire spirally twisted. The production worker was about to melt it, but Marco Bicego decided to use it with a new process.



The result is jewelery composed of a thin 18-karat yellow gold wire wrapped in a spiral around a core, also made of gold. The material is then shaped by craftsmen, who give it a soft and sinuous shape. Like desert waves, which suggested the designer to link the collection to the name of the Moroccan city. The gold, pink or white, is enriched in some models by lines of white diamonds.