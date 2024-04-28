Gardenias bloom in spring, a plant capable of producing flowers with an irresistible and certainly lovable scent. Perhaps with this thought, the young brand Amabile Jewels offers the Gardenia collection in natural silver, or in a gold-plated version. Although, in reality, the collection is not only inspired by the fragrant gardenia flower, but also by the world of fruit and the seasons they represent.



We closed our eyes and imagined a garden that reflected our style and inspired joy, liveliness and carefreeness. Thus was born a collection entirely dedicated to fruit, rich in colors and embellished with the brightness of zircons.

Martina Strazzer, CEO of Amabile



So: there are strawberries and cherries for spring, lemons and watermelon for summer, grapes for autumn and the apple to represent winter. The pastel set is added to the fruit line: in this case the protagonists are the cubic zirconia crystals proposed in delicate shades. Amabile also offers the possibility of purchasing a selection of jewels from the collection enclosed in a book-shaped box, Volume. Also dedicated to those who never read.

