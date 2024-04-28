Orecchini della collezione Gardenia
The seasons with Gardenia by Amabile Jewels

Gardenias bloom in spring, a plant capable of producing flowers with an irresistible and certainly lovable scent. Perhaps with this thought, the young brand Amabile Jewels offers the Gardenia collection in natural silver, or in a gold-plated version. Although, in reality, the collection is not only inspired by the fragrant gardenia flower, but also by the world of fruit and the seasons they represent.

Anello in argento con cubic zirconia
Silver ring with cubic zirconia

We closed our eyes and imagined a garden that reflected our style and inspired joy, liveliness and carefreeness. Thus was born a collection entirely dedicated to fruit, rich in colors and embellished with the brightness of zircons.
Martina Strazzer, CEO of Amabile

Martina Strazzer

So: there are strawberries and cherries for spring, lemons and watermelon for summer, grapes for autumn and the apple to represent winter. The pastel set is added to the fruit line: in this case the protagonists are the cubic zirconia crystals proposed in delicate shades. Amabile also offers the possibility of purchasing a selection of jewels from the collection enclosed in a book-shaped box, Volume. Also dedicated to those who never read.
Bracciale tennis con cubic zirconia
Tennis bracelet with cubic zirconia

Volume con gioielli della collezione Gardenia
Book-package with jewels from the Gardenia collection
Orecchini della collezione Gardenia
Earrings from the Gardenia collection
Collana in argento della collezione Gardenia
Silver necklace from the Gardenia collection

