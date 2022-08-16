









Getting carried away by the waves can be enjoyable. Equally pleasant is wearing them. Although Akaila Johnson’s Wavy-Baby collection is actually inspired by the waves of a heart rate monitor. The Californian designer in 2020 founded the Akaila Reid brand (from the surname of her maternal grandmother) in New York City and created a collection of jewels inspired by the movement of waves, soft and slightly irregular. The jewels are in gold and are embellished with diamonds, although the designer also loves other stones, such as blue sapphire.



A passion, that for jewelry, that she was born as a child, when she received a Tiffany silver necklace as a gift. Art and design were encouraged by the grandmother. When she moved to New York she lived on the Giaì campus for two years, encouraged by her mother. She studied gemology and jewelry design (both hand mechanical rendering and computer aided design) and worked hard to create her own little Maison, supported by Ruby Grace, a French bulldog. Her idea is to create original jewels that can be worn every day, even with very informal clothing. She succeeded.