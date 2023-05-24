Bracciale con tormalina rosa, tsavorite, onice
Let’s to discover the high jewelery of Fred Fa

There is a high jewelery shop that lives in Brussels. In the capital of Belgium, Fred Fa paints, designs and produces exceptional jewels, and if you are not planning to pass through the city you can take a look at the privilegecreation.com website. In his studio, the Belgian jeweler-artist imagines high-end jewels, starting with sketches drawn in pencil: a skill that, by now, few can boast. But this does not exclude the use of new technologies, such as the use of 3D design programs or the use of lasers. In short, freedom and creativity.

Fred Fa. Copyright: gioiellis.com
We must not confuse Fred Fa with that type of high jewellery, sometimes a little boring, which re-proposes traditional patterns and shapes. His jewels are unique pieces that do not give up on trying new paths. It is no coincidence that he calls himself an explorer in the world of jewelry. Known by true connoisseurs, Fred Fa created his studio-laboratory in 2009. The passion for jewels, he says, follows that for drawing, a path that began at the age of 16 and perfected by studies to combine the artistic vein with the ability to create jewelry world. Once designed, the jewels are crafted by a network of trusted artisans and are then distributed through La Maison du Diamant, in Brussels.

Anello Fruit de la Vigne, pezzo unico. È composto da un eccezionale zaffiro lilla naturale (10,20 ct), due tanzaniti (6,54 ct), 140 diamanti, 171 tsavoriti e 52 rubelliti
Bozzetto dell'anello Fruit de la vigne
Anello Livre D'Or, in oor bianco, zaffiro blu al centro, smeraldi, diamanti
Bracciale Envol du Papillon, in oro rosa e madreperla naturale, con 785 diamanti, tsavoriti e rubelliti
Anello in oro bianco con una grande morganite, diamanti, tsavorite
Bozzetto per una collana della collezione Libellule
Anello in oro e topazio
