In Greek mythology Gaia was the personification of the Earth. Gaia was considered the ancestral mother of all life, as well as the mother of Uranus (the Sky) and the Titans, the Cyclopes and the Giants, but also of Pontus (the Sea). This is why in recent years the hypothesis called Gaia has been proposed, which assumes that the Earth and its biological systems behave like a single enormous entity. Introduction to present the new collection by Rosato, a brand that is part of the Bros Manifatture group.



The Gaia collection includes two models of necklace, bracelets, six models of earrings and two of rings. All jewels are made of natural silver or with rose gold plating. Furthermore, the jewels use white or rhodolite colored cubic zirconia (violet with a red shade). Prices vary from 49 euros for a pair of simpler earrings or 59 euros for a ring, up to 159 euros for the rose gold-plated bracelet with 32 white and four rhodolite-colored cubic zirconia.