Saturn is the sixth planet in the solar system from the Sun and the second most massive planet, after Jupiter. But it is also the most mysterious star, with its rings and 146 satellites. For this reason it also played a role in culture, mythology and some religious beliefs. It is not surprising, therefore, that Saturn is also a source of inspiration for jewelry. As in the case of the Saturno collection by Sicis, spotted at Haute Jewels Geneva. Creative director Gioia Placuzzi designed the ring, earrings and necklace with the maison’s typical technique: micro mosaic.



The tiny tiles make up the starry sky, set on the yellow gold base, enlivened with diamonds and large golden South Sea pearls. The collection adds to the now vast repertoire of the maison. Other novelties, for example, have been added to the Giardino collection, where the micro mosaic composes small flowers in pink shades, combined with a drop-cut tanzanite and sapphires.



In this case the collection also features modular rings: the two elements that make up the jewel can be worn together in a single jewel, divided, or one at a time, separately.

