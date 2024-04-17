Sicis, anello Saturno con perla South Sea, micro mosaico, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sicis, anello Saturno con perla South Sea, micro mosaico, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com

Sicis Jewels on Saturn

Saturn is the sixth planet in the solar system from the Sun and the second most massive planet, after Jupiter. But it is also the most mysterious star, with its rings and 146 satellites. For this reason it also played a role in culture, mythology and some religious beliefs. It is not surprising, therefore, that Saturn is also a source of inspiration for jewelry. As in the case of the Saturno collection by Sicis, spotted at Haute Jewels Geneva. Creative director Gioia Placuzzi designed the ring, earrings and necklace with the maison’s typical technique: micro mosaic.

Sicis, collana Saturno con 29 perle South Sea, micro mosaico, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Sicis, Saturn necklace with 29 South Sea pearls, micro mosaic, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

The tiny tiles make up the starry sky, set on the yellow gold base, enlivened with diamonds and large golden South Sea pearls. The collection adds to the now vast repertoire of the maison. Other novelties, for example, have been added to the Giardino collection, where the micro mosaic composes small flowers in pink shades, combined with a drop-cut tanzanite and sapphires.
Orecchini Saturno con perle South Sea, micro mosaico, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Saturno earrings with South Sea pearls, micro mosaic, diamonds. Copyright: gioiellis.com

In this case the collection also features modular rings: the two elements that make up the jewel can be worn together in a single jewel, divided, or one at a time, separately.
sicis anello tanzanite diamanti faffiri micro mosaico copyright gioiellis
Ring from the Giardino collection with tanzanite, diamonds, sapphires, micro mosaic. Copyright: gioiellis.com

L'anello si può scomporre in due elementi
The ring can be broken down into two elements.Copyright: gioiellis.com
L'anello può essere indossato come due pezzi diversi
The ring can be worn as two different pieces. Copyright: gioiellis.com
sicis collana tanzanite diamanti zaffiri micro mosaico indossato copyright gioiellis
Necklace with tanzanite, diamonds, sapphires, micro mosaic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
sicis orecchini giardino tanzanite diamanti zaffiri micro mosaico indossato copyright gioiellis
Earrings with tanzanite, diamonds, sapphires, micro mosaic. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracciale con tanzanite, diamanti, zaffiri, micro mosaico. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Bracelet with tanzanite, diamonds, sapphires, micro mosaic. Copyright: gioiellis.com

