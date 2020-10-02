Burato among the stars











Burato is a historic jewelry brand located in the Venice area, but it is also one of the few in the sector to present a collection with a pinch of originality. On Facebook, in fact, we read: “Galileo Galilei was in the city of Venice when he presented to the lagoon government the invention that would revolutionize the world of astronomy forever: the telescope. More than 400 years after that day, the mysterious charm of the celestial vault still does not stop us dreaming looking up “.



Here’s how to intelligently present a small collection in 18-karat rose gold, with the addition of small white and black diamonds. Rings, earrings, bracelets have a classic design, which falls within the tried and tested canons of jewelry, which is always appreciated by the female public. On the other hand, it is also Burato’s style, as evidenced by the other collections of the Maison: modern geometries, but without exceeding falling into the abstruseness of certain collections that pursue originality at all costs.





















