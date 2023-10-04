The Italian jewels with micro mosaic by Sicis Jewels take home in Hong Kong. The Italian brand from Ravenna, which combines the ancient technique of micro mosaic with high jewelry, opens its new boutique in Hong Kong. The boutique was opened in collaboration with Carlson, a historic retailer of fine jewelery and watches and is located inside the China Building on Queen’s Road Central. The sales point is approximately 60 square meters, with interiors entirely created by Sicis, inspired by its interior design products (the parent company also produces mosaics, furniture, environments) with oriental decorative elements, gold and glass panels, which evoke the preciousness of onyx. The boutique will host all the maison’s latest collections, along with special pieces created specifically for the Chinese market, offering customers a unique and refined selection of jewellery.



Sicis Jewels has strengthened its presence in the Asian market with jewelry presentation events in Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City, which have been a great success among elite jewelry enthusiasts. Furthermore, the brand plans to open a dedicated channel on Little Red Book (the Chinese equivalent of Instagram) in the coming months, allowing Chinese customers to explore and learn about Sicis Jewels creations in a more accessible way.The Maison has already consolidated a strong presence in Europe, with single-brand boutiques in Milan, Paris and London, as well as participation in the important international event Haute Jewels Geneva in the last two years. And at the beginning of 2023 it focused on the United States, with a presence in events in the world of design and high jewelry.