









Three virtuous women of the ancient Roman mosaic technique and jewelery are the soul of Le Sibille, a Maison that has great success especially abroad

The irresistible charm of the past. But with the impetus of those who see the future: with these premises Le Sibille proposes itself with its bridge between the ancient tradition of mosaic and modern technology that makes it possible to reduce the tesserae in miniature to compose jewels with an ambiguous flavor: they are part of the world of the past or are they proposed as modern accessories? Certainly Le Sibille also have the merit of having brought back to life a technique, that of the Roman minute mosaic, which risked being extinguished: it is used only in the Vatican for the restoration of ancient works of art.



The idea is of three Roman women-artists: Camilla Bronzini, Francesca Neri Serneri and Antonella Perugini. Result: the rings, bracelets and collabne (which you see in the images), are made using gold, precious stones and small tesserae that make up classic figures, but also with an eye to the current taste, as in the case of the skull surrounded by rubies. For a jewel, 60 days of processing are required and, of course, with the artisan realization each piece is unique. They are also popular in the East, as demonstrated by the presence of Le Sibille at the recent Hong Kong International Gem and Jewelery Show.















