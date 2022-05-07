









Working for 40 years in the world of finance, between mergers and acquisitions, can be exciting. But in the end she gets tired. Thus, after having worked in several companies and having founded the Vator Investment Club as a business angel, Erin Flynn in 2021 turned the page to devote herself to jewelry, in San Francisco. After, however, having studied the market, Cad design and gained experience from Tiffany and Cartier. The result is Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry. The first collections are called Megawatt, Champagne Bubbles and Defining Lines and are made in the classic three colors of gold with the addition of round or navette cut diamonds.



Rings, earrings and necklaces have simple, minimal shapes, but with a design that adds a defined style to the jewelry. Champagne Bubbles, for example, reproduces the visual effect of bubbles in sparkling wine glasses. The Megawatt line, on the other hand, focuses on alternating between different stone cuts and Defining Lines chooses the path of geometry, with the addition of brooches also for men.